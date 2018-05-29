Sadie gets her groove back: Brevard zoo releases sea turtle back into wild

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard Zoo will release a sea turtle into the wild after months of careful rehabilitation.
Sadie, a green sea turtle, was found injured at Sebastian Inlet State Park in February. At the time, she had an injured flipper, low blood glucose, anemia and an infection.
For three months, Sadie had regular visits with doctors at the zoo. Veterinarians had to closely monitor lesions on skin. They also had tissue tested for tumors.
Earlier this month, Sadie was improving enough to share a tank with another sea turtle.
The zoo will release her at Coconut Point Park in Melbourne Beach Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
Join us for Sadie’s release this Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Coconut Point Park in Melbourne Beach! Read all about this special green sea turtle: https://t.co/bF2xyfc4Br pic.twitter.com/w2C9hGxFvY— Brevard Zoo (@BrevardZoo) May 27, 2018
