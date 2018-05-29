  • Sadie gets her groove back: Brevard zoo releases sea turtle back into wild

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard Zoo will release a sea turtle into the wild after months of careful rehabilitation.

    Sadie, a green sea turtle, was found injured at Sebastian Inlet State Park in February. At the time, she had an injured flipper, low blood glucose, anemia and an infection.

    Related Headlines

    Download: Free WFTV News & Weather apps

    For three months, Sadie had regular visits with doctors at the zoo. Veterinarians had to closely monitor lesions on skin. They also had tissue tested for tumors.

    Earlier this month, Sadie was improving enough to share a tank with another sea turtle.

    The zoo will release her at Coconut Point Park in Melbourne Beach Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

    Read: White-handed gibbon born at Florida training zoo

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sadie gets her groove back: Brevard zoo releases sea turtle back into wild

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tracking Tuesday storms as Alberto packs a punch

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Little Caesars worker fatally shoots attacker wearing clown mask

  • Headline Goes Here

    Campus evacuated after threatening note found at Seminole State College,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    What is the UV Index and how to your protect your skin from sun's fierce rays