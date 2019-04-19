0 Safety concerns after shooting prompt Easter parade to be canceled in Mims

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Many residents of east Mims can't remember a time when there wasn't an Easter parade because it's been a tradition for more than five decades.

But this year, the parade and its associated activities were canceled because of concerns about public safety.

The decision to cancel the parade at Cuyler Park has upset residents who look forward to the event.

A recent shooting death in the area and the possibility of retaliation concerned the Brevard County Sheriff's Office enough to recommend that event not happen this year.

“Most people that are showing up, the parade has been going on longer than they have been living,” said Dwight Seigler, with the East Mims Civic League. “That's all they know to do on Sunday, is go to Mims for the Easter parade.”

The move was sparked by public safety concerns after a shooting near Main Street and Harry T. Moore Avenue earlier this month. One man was killed and another injured when shots rang out during a public gathering.

Investigators said they have been monitoring social media posts indicating possible retaliation for that incident.

“We can't bow down to fear, if we do, we wouldn't be able to go outside,” Seigler said.

Many residents who couldn't have conceived of a parade cancellation a few days ago, said they are more than disappointed.

“It hurts,” said Mims resident Wilfred Mitchell. “And if I'm hurting, I know my elders are hurting.”

The East Mims Civic League said this is not the end of the tradition and the organization plans to make every effort to officially resume the Easter parade next year.

