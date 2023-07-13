SAG-AFTRA National Board to vote on actors strike Thursday

LOS ANGELES — There were developments early Thursday in a looming actors strike that could impact the movies and television that entertain millions of people daily.

Just before 3 a.m. EDT, the contract for the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists expired.

The negotiating committee for the actors then voted unanimously to recommend a strike.

The SAG-AFTRA National Board will officially vote on that recommendation later on Thursday.

The main issue boils down to money.

The actors have been fighting for items like pensions, health care contributions, and additional payments when shows they appear on air on streaming services.

Members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike since early May.

SAG-AFTRA Television, Theatrical, and Streaming Contracts Expire Without a Deal https://t.co/tDcJKCleXr — SAG-AFTRA NEWS (@sagaftranews) July 13, 2023

