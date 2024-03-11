The Salvation Army has provided 150 homeless men a place to stay

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Salvation Army is providing shelter for 150 men who were displaced after a fire broke out at an Orlando homeless shelter on West Central Boulevard.

After a devastating fire at Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida in February, The Salvation Army has giving 150 men a place to stay.

The fire broke out on Feb. 8 inside the homeless shelter and caused 237 men to be displaced.

Read: Fire displacing 237 at Coalition for the Homeless highlights strained regional shelter capacity

In a recent a news release, the Salvation Army will open its doors to welcome the displaced men and provide essential services.

SALT outreach will also provided mobile shower trailers that have been placed around the shelter.

Read: Fire at homeless shelter displaces more than 230 men

The Salvation Army said the staff are prepared to welcome the men with open arms, love, and support.

“When times of crisis hit, it is very important that we stick together,” said Captain Ken Chapman, Area Commander of the Salvation Army.

Read: Princess Kate apologizes for ‘confusion’ over photo that was recalled by news agencies

The shelter said they are committed to working with the Coalition for the Homeless to address the evolving needs of the 150 men.

Click here to donate or get involved with the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.

VIDEO: Fire displacing 237 at Coalition for the Homeless highlights strained shelter capacity An already strained shelter system is having to quickly pivot after a fire displaced more than 200 men. (Sabrina Maggiore, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group