Salvation Army volunteers prepare to feed 20,000 people on Thanksgiving

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Volunteers at The Salvation Army are preparing a Thanksgiving feast large enough to feed 20,000 people.
Work was underway Wednesday for Thursday’s annual Helpings From the Heart Thanksgiving Feast. More than 1,000 volunteers are expected to come out to help serve the turkey dinner with all the fixings.
Related Headlines
The Salvation Army anticipates that it will hand out more than 3,000 pounds of turkey.
READ: Thanksgiving 2018: Best ways to show gratitude
Volunteers were hard at work Wednesday unpacking ham and turkey for the feast.
The Salvation Army partnered with Golden Corral to host the annual dinner.
“We're proud that we can give back to the community in this scale. I'm most proud of the thousand-plus volunteers that come together to help us out here,” said Eric Holm, with Golden Corral.
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates from the feast preparations.
THANKSGIVING COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON:
- Why you should never wash your Thanksgiving turkey
- Watch this year's White House turkey pardon
- Black Friday: What time do Macy's, Walmart, Best Buy and other stores open?
- 7 tips to help you get the best Black Friday deals
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}