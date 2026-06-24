Samuel Leeds questions housing shortage narrative as empty home figures rise

ORLANDO, Fla. — With official data showing more than half a million homes standing empty in England, more than a million out of permanent use and a record number of children living in temporary accommodation, property entrepreneur Samuel Leeds says the country may be asking the wrong question about its housing crisis.

Britain often frames housing challenges as a shortage of homes. Property investor Samuel Leeds argues the latest official figures suggest the issue is more complicated.

Council tax records published late last year showed empty homes in England rising for a fourth consecutive year, with more than 540,000 properties recorded as empty and more than a million homes not in permanent use once second homes and other long-term vacancies are included.

The number of properties empty for more than six months has climbed past 300,000. At the same time, separate government data shows around 134,000 households living in temporary accommodation, including a record 176,000 children, the highest figure since records began and the seventeenth consecutive quarterly rise.

For Leeds, those figures highlight a disconnect between housing supply and housing utilization.

“We have been told for years that we simply do not have enough houses, and so the answer is always build, build, build,” Leeds said.

“But we have hundreds of thousands of homes standing empty and more than a million out of use, while a record number of children are growing up in temporary accommodation. We are not short of houses. We are short of the will to use the ones we already have.”

He is careful not to dismiss the case for new construction but argues it has overshadowed a more immediate opportunity.

“New homes take years and they take land we are always fighting over,” he said. “An empty house already exists. It already has the roads, the services and the connections. Bringing it back into use is faster, cheaper and greener than almost anything else we could do, and yet it barely features in the national conversation.”

The reasons homes sit empty are often complex. Probate delays after an owner dies account for a large share, alongside stalled renovations, properties trapped in low-demand areas where the cost of improvements exceeds market value and second homes left vacant for much of the year.

The number of properties hit with a council tax premium for sitting empty has more than doubled since 2022 as local authorities seek ways to address the issue.

Leeds argues that financial incentives often determine whether properties return to use.

“Most of the time a house is empty because the maths does not work for whoever owns it,” Samuel said.

“Fix the maths and you fix the empty home. That means making it genuinely easier and more worthwhile to bring a property back into use than to leave it rotting. We reward leaving them empty and then act surprised that people do.”

Leeds now spends much of his time training aspiring property investors and says the empty-homes issue remains one of the most overlooked parts of the housing debate.

“You cannot stand in a country with a million homes out of use and a record number of homeless children and tell me the problem is a shortage of houses,” he said.

“The houses are there. We have simply decided, without ever quite saying so, that it is acceptable for them to sit empty. I do not think it is, and I do not think most people would either if they saw the two numbers next to each other.”

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