Sanford airport now has direct one-way flights to Columbia, SC

SANFORD, Fla. — Orlando Sanford International Airport has a new nonstop service to Columbia, South Carolina

Allegiant is offering these one-way fares for as low as $38.

These flights will operate up to three times per week. Flight days and times can be found at allegiantair.com.

“We look forward to connecting passengers in Sanford to Columbia, South Carolina. Our brand of all-nonstop flights at unbeatable value continues to resonate with customers,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief commercial officer. “This region has been overlooked by other carriers, and we are thrilled to open the door to new vacation options for travelers. Allegiant is committed to providing budget-friendly options that allow our passengers to customize their dream vacation.”

