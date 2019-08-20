Sanford girl grabbed by man with mental health issues while walking to school, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. - A Sanford middle school student was grabbed by a man while walking to school Tuesday morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the student, a female, was grabbed by the man while walking to Millennium Middle School and kicked him before running away and calling law enforcement.
The man, who has a history of mental health issues, was quickly apprehended and is undergoing a mental health evaluation.
Seminole County school officials sent out a message alerting parents and confirmed the girl was not hurt in the incident.
Deputies said the man is well-known to them and the community and has significant mental health issues and a history of erratic behavior.
Investigators said they believe he did not intend to harm the girl.
School officials said they are reminding families with children that walk or ride bikes to school should do so in a group whenever possible and contact law enforcement if ever confronted by a stranger.
