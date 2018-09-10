Sanford leaders to vote on $100 ambulance rate hike

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford city leaders will decide Monday whether people will have to pay more for an ambulance ride.
A new proposal asks for a $100 hike. If approved, it would be the first rate hike since 2012.
Some residents are unhappy with the proposal.
"I think that's too much of an increase. I don't think we deserve any kind of an increase,” Sanford resident Nancy Jasmin said.
An additional $100 means a basic emergency trip would cost $650, and the most expensive would cost $800.
City leaders said the rising cost of medical supplies, wages and gas prices are the reasons for the hike.
Some residents said they are on board.
"If that is what they are doing with the money, I’m definitely fine with it. I think our first responders should definitely get paid more. I mean, why not?" Sanford resident Joe Bailey said.
According to the proposal, every ambulance transport costs the city about $1,600.
Sanford has one of the lowest ambulance rates in the state. Its rates start at $550. Oviedo charges $600 and Orlando charges $747.
The city council meeting begins at 7 p.m.
