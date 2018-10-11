Sanford man accused of raping girl 5 times could face life in prison

SANFORD, Fla. - A Sanford man accused of repeatedly raping a teenage girl, and threatening to kill her and her family unless she allowed him to keep raping her, could face life in prison, a Seminole County judge said Wednesday.
Arsenio Evans was charged with five counts of sexual battery.
Police said Evans raped the girl five times at his apartment when she was 15.
Investigators said he attacked her about a week ago by grabbing her neck and pulling her hair near a pool.
Evans denies the allegations.
Police said they received two tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about nude photos being shared between the girl and Evans, who was using the alias Buddy Heffner.
Investigators said the girl sent Evans photos and met with him because he said he would "shoot her and/or her family if she did not comply."
Records show he is on probation after he was convicted of burglary in Pennsylvania.
He is being held without bail because the arrest is a violation of his probation.
Evans' wife, who attended Wednesday's hearing, declined to be interviewed by Channel 9 but said she wanted to tell him that she loves him.
