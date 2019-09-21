  • Sanford man drowns at Daytona Beach, officials say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County Beach Safety officials said a 60-year-old Sanford man drowned at Daytona Beach on Friday evening.

    Officials said the man went into the ocean in an unguarded area near the boardwalk He was in chest-deep water when he began to have trouble, according to officials. 

    Beach Safety said it was called to the beach around 6:15 p.m., and when workers arrived at the scene they found the man unresponsive and pulled him out of the water.

    Officials said he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    No other details were released.

