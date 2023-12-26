Sanford Meals on Wheels helps seniors on Christmas Day

SANFORD, Fla. — Santa wasn’t the only person delivering presents to people in Seminole County.

Over 200 volunteers delivered meals and gift baskets to seniors across Seminole County on Monday.

Volunteers lined up at the Meals on Wheels headquarters in Sanford to pick up their items.

One volunteer said he had helped those in need during the holidays for nine years.

“Sometimes their family doesn’t come around,” he said. “I’m happy to do it. And it makes me feel good inside, it gives me a good feeling. I think that’s what Christmas is about.”

Meals on Wheels’s executive director said volunteers also donated the gift baskets.

