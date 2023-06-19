Sanford-Orlando Airport SR 417 focus of a public meeting on Tuesday

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) will hold a public meeting Tuesday to discuss the ongoing plan to build a connector from State Highway 417 to the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Residents in Seminole County will have a chance to give their opinions on a proposed connector that is expected to ease future traffic and provide direct access to the airport.

The public hearing is one of the final steps in a study before determining whether the road will be built.

The study focuses on concept, feasibility, and mobility. The study team will allow for better connectivity and ease future traffic.

Read: Major landowner, agricultural firm Duda & Sons buys Seminole County office building

Study findings will be presented to the public at a future hearing.

Read: Tourist sub goes missing near Titanic wreck.

The meeting will be in-person and virtually on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. for more information, click here:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV, and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group