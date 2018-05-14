Sanford police are trying to get local criminals on national TV

SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department wants to be part of a "Cops"-style TV show that would air across the country.
The show called "Live PD," which airs on the A&E network, is broadcast in real time.
“Everyone has that bad representation of a police officer right now and I think it will shine a good light on them and what they do behind the scenes,” said Sanford resident Trevor Moots.
The Sanford Police Department already live tweets while officers are on patrol.
A spokesperson with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said "Live PD" is a positive experience for them, not just on television, but online as well.
"Our social media platforms, their numbers go through the roof every Friday and Saturday night whenever 'Live PD' is on,” said Kevin Doll with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Doll said the show allows people to see what law enforcement officers experience daily.
The Sanford city council will vote at 7 p.m. Monday if it will allow the police department to participate in the TV show.
