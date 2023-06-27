Sanford police give free steering wheel locks to drivers impacted by TikTok car theft trend

SANFORD, Fla. — Police in Sanford will be helping people whose cars are at a high risk of being stolen.

Channel 9 has been following the TikTok trend that has encouraged people to steal Hyundais and Kias with push-button ignitions.

To help protect those drivers, Sanford police, Hyundai, and AAA are giving out free steering wheel locks.

It’s happening at the city’s public safety building on historic Goldsboro Boulevard.

