Sanford police to give out school supplies at BBQ

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department is doing its part to help students prepare for the upcoming school year.

The department will hold its Blue & You BBQ event on July 16.

Student will be able to et school supplies donated during the recent CRAM the CRUISER events.

Students must be there in person to collect supplies.

The event will be at the public safety complex located at 815 Historic Goldsboro Blvd. It will be from noon-3 p.m.

