Sanford police seek man accused of exposing himself to middle school students

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department said that it is searching for a 23-year-old man who exposed himself to a group of middle school students Friday while they were walking to their bus stop.

Investigators said three girls were walking to their bus stop at Avocado Avenue and West Fifth Street when they saw Jerral Ugene Wynn standing by a tree, touching his exposed penis.

Police said the girls began to walk away from Wynn and he followed them, grabbing one of their backpacks.

They said the girl had to remove her backpack to escape Wynn.

Investigators said the girls ran away from the area and notified their parents of the incident.

Police said they believe Wynn might have been involved in similar previous incidents that have not been reported.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior on a person under 13 and attempted kidnapping.

“This type of behavior is nothing other than disgusting,” Sanford police Chief Cecil Smith said in a statement. “Our children should be able to walk to school and never encounter a situation such as this one.”

Smith encouraged anyone who knows of similar incidents to come forward with that information.

“We need to get this man off our streets immediately -- before he victimizes another child,” he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sanford police or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

See a map of the scene below:

