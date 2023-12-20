Sanford police seek other potential victims of registered sex offender charged with child sex abuse

SANFORD, Fla. — Investigators with the Sanford Police Department are asking for help identifying potential additional victims of a registered sex offender who was arrested on allegations of sexual abuse.

39-year-olld Jeremiah Edge Johnson was arrested in Orlando on December 8 by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on a warrant charging him with ten counts of sexual assault by a custodian on a person between 12 and 18 years of age.

The investigation began on November 23.

According to court documents, the victim told investigators she met Johnson when she was just 14 years old and Johnson was approximately 34.

The victim said she and Johnson formed a close relationship that escalated to multiple instances of sexual intercourse between the two over a span of approximately two years.

As part of their investigation, detectives reviewed text messages exchanged between the victim and Johnson in which he expresses anger at the victim for telling a mutual friend about their relationship, and becomes concerned that the mutual friend would go to police.

Investigators also conducted controlled phone calls between Johnson and the victim in which the victim discusses their sexual relationship.

In those conversations, police say Johnson doesn’t deny the allegations and apologizes to the victim for hurting her feelings.

Police secured a warrant for Johnson’s arrest on Dec. 7. They found Johnson the next day and transported him to the Seminole County jail.

In a statement announcing the arrest, Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said he was shocked by the allegations against Johnson, but commended the victim’s bravery in coming forward.

“Given the disturbing nature of the situation, the courage demonstrated by this victim in coming forward is exemplary,” Chief Smith said. “Intentional acts such as these will always be a shock to my senses.”

Based on the facts of the investigation, Sanford police say they believe Johnson could have additional victims.

They’re asking anyone who thinks they may have been victimized by Johnson or who has any additional information on the case against him to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-8477, or online here.

Crimeline callers are able to remain anonymous and could become eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information they provide leads directly to an arrest.

