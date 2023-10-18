Sanford works to add parking spaces for residents, visitors

SAMFORD, Fla. — Parking in downtown Sanford has been an issue for years, leaving visitors and business owners frustrated.

Channel 9 reported in July how the owner of a parking lot on Second Street began towing cars unexpectedly.

Now, the city of Sanford has entered into an agreement with the owner of that parking lot in order to create new parking for downtown Sanford.

“We do have an agreement to use the lot over there on Second Street, the owner will demolish the old bank drive thru and then the city will get use of that lot for I think two years.,” said Mayor Art Woodruff.

On Tuesday, crews began demolition on the old bank drive thru building.

For years, the city has been looking for solutions to add parking to the growing downtown area. Parking on weekend evenings and during special events can be hard to find.

“Usually when there’s like, you know, the markets or the food truck rallies and stuff like that, it’s really hard to find parking,” said Sanford resident Linda Mallow.

The large main parking lot across from the library at the corner of East First Street and Palmetto Avenue has been closed for repaving.

Once the Heritage Park project is finally approved and construction begins, the city will lose that lot.

“You know, for years I’ve said it’d be great to have a parking problem. Now we are starting to have a parking problem and you know, we’re managing that,” said Woodruff.

The city is also adding more spaces where they can in the downtown area and are also looking at places to build a parking garage.

“Possibly next to the civic center. We’ve worked looking at a couple other sites that that might make more sense,” said Woodruff.

