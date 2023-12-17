Santa Charles toured “ICE!” with Deaf children in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Santa Charles or Deaf Santa Claus spent time with Central Florida Deaf children at Gaylord Palms’ “ICE!” exhibit.

He’s one of a few deaf Santas throughout the county who communicates with children using sign language.

Gaylord Hotels brought Santa Charles to their Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Maryland, last year. This year, the Gaylord Hotels decided to have him visit all their hotels.

“We are excited to help make Christmas wishes come true at our resorts this year with Santa Charles,” says John Adams, vice president and managing director of Gaylord Hotels at Marriott International. “After seeing the joy he brought to our guests at Gaylord National Resort last year, we decided to bring this special experience to all our resorts this holiday season. Gaylord Hotels is dedicated to creating a sense of belonging and inclusivity for everyone at our resorts, and hosting Santa Charles helps reinforce that belief and commitment.”

A translator for one mother, who is deaf, told us she was finally able to enjoy her kids seeing Santa Claus.

“I have to ask my kids how did you feel? How was it? Now I can actually see it. I get to feel like-like I was involved in that experience with my kids seeing Santa.”

