Santa, elves surprise patients at Florida Children's Hospital in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Patients at Florida Hospital for Children got a special Christmas visit from Santa Claus Wednesday.
The Orange County Fire Rescue’s Special Operations Division suited up and spent part of the day dangling from ropes outside the hospital, putting smiles on the children’s faces.
“He was waving his hand toward me,” said one child.
