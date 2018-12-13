  • Santa, elves surprise patients at Florida Children's Hospital in Orlando

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Patients at Florida Hospital for Children got a special Christmas visit from Santa Claus Wednesday.

     

    The Orange County Fire Rescue’s Special Operations Division suited up and spent part of the day dangling from ropes outside the hospital, putting smiles on the children’s faces.

     

    “He was waving his hand toward me,” said one child.

    Santa waved to the children from the top of a ladder truck. The elves held personalized signs for the children inside the hospital.

     

    Santa and his elves sat down with the children to draw pictures and spent part of the day with them.  

     

    Patients at Florida Hospital for Children got a special visit from Santa Claus and his elves.
