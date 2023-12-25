Santa teams with local firefighters to spread Christmas joy to children at AdventHealth

ORLANDO, Fla. — A surprise visit last week helped lift the spirits of some kids who need to spend time in AdventHealth for Children.

First responders teamed up with Santa at the special event.

They rappelled down the outside of a building to bring the children some holiday cheer right through the windows of their rooms.

“When they’re in the hospital, they can’t be at home with their family and their friends, so this is really an opportunity to brighten up their day and show them that we love them,” said Chief Charlie Salazar with the Orlando Fire Department.

This marked the seventh year of the holiday tradition.

