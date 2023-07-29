Saturday afternoon storms continue in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain is still coming down in some areas of Central Florida.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said spotty downpours have already soaked some areas with more than 2 inches of rain.

These will continue to hit some areas while missing others through the end of the day.

Keep an eye out for street flooding in case of heavier storms.

Saturday evening and Sunday morning look quiet, with the same pattern of afternoon storms.

Flagler County is under an excessive heat watch for Sunday, with extreme heat to build before the onset of any rains.

A cool shot of one of the downpours soaking some Orlando neighborhoods while bypassing others. These spotty storms will continue through the end of the day. pic.twitter.com/LmI6SXdbJa — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 29, 2023

