Saturday: Atlas V rocket set to blast off from Cape Canaveral on heels of Friday night launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s Space Coast will be buzzing this weekend.

Launches are scheduled for both Friday and Saturday.

Friday night, SpaceX is set to send a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is scheduled for 7:56 p.m.

On Saturday morning, United Launch Alliance plans to send up an Atlas V rocket.

The launch will be in support of the SILENTBARKER/NROL-107, a joint mission between the National Reconnaissance Office and the U.S. Space Force.

Officials said the mission will help “capability to improve space domain awareness.”

This launch was delayed because of Tropical Storm Idalia.

The Atlas V is also set to blast off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Saturday’s launch is scheduled for 8:51 a.m.

Wonder when you may see the #AtlasV near you? Our visibility graphic shows when the rocket will rise into view along the East Coast during the #SILENTBARKER / #NROL107 mission tomorrow!



Where will you be watching from? https://t.co/Ai6FpF9555 pic.twitter.com/fGI9fmn1bA — ULA (@ulalaunch) September 8, 2023

When the launches happen, you can watch them live on Channel 9 and right here on WFTV.com

