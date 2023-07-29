SATURDAY: Food giveaways in Clermont and DeLand

ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents in Volusia and Lake counties will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in DeLand and Clermont.

At 9 a.m., organizers will join Houses of Hope to distribute food in DeLand.

The July 29 event will be held at:

1640 East Voohis Avenue in DeLand, Florida 32724

See the map below for event location:





Then, starting at 10 a.m. in Clermont, Farm Share will be teaming up with local community organizations to give away food as part of the Back 2 School Backpack Bash.

The event will happen at East Ridge High School, located at:

13322 Excalibur Road, Clermont, Florida 32711

See the map below for event location:

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

Both distribution events will be drive-thru style.

Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed, organizers said.

Saturday’s food giveaways will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will operate until supplies run out.

