Saturday’s heavy rain brings cooler temperatures overnight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday started with soaking rain, about 1-2 inches in some areas.

Then it cleared to our first 80 degree weather in almost 4 weeks. And now a cold front will pass by to cool things down.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said Central Florida should Expect this Sunday to have cooler temperatures.

Sunday will have a cool northwest breeze and a mix of sun and high clouds.

It will be cooler tonight, with temperatures down in the 50s.

Sunday will see temperatures in the middle 60s.

Another front, and a stronger one, will move in late Tuesday, with possible severe weather.

