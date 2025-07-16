Scattered rain and thunderstorms to disrupt Central Florida’s evening commute and late-night plans

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue. This will interfere with the evening commute home and late night plans.

Pockets of heavy rain are possible across central Florida with lightning and wind gusts of 30 mph being secondary impacts.

This is coming off the heels of the tropical moisture associated with Invest 93-L moving through the northern portion of the Gulf.

If you see heavy rain in your area it will last for about 15 to 20 minutes before it clears out.

The thunderstorm threat will diminish after about 8:00 p.m. for all of central Florida.

More rounds of rain are expected for the next few days before the heat takes over this weekend.

