Scattered showers continue throughout the weekend, extreme temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. — As mid-evening approaches so will a few more passing downpours further in-land with lightning.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said Sunday morning will have a slightly different timeline for showers northwest of I-4.

In Orlando, late morning and afternoon thunderstorms are expected with temperatures hitting the low to mid 90s.

As the new week begins, look for scattered morning showers on Monday and afternoon storms.

As a result of an earlier onset of rain, temperatures aren’t expected to get as hot.

For the rest of the week, Central Florida is back to the extreme heat and scattered afternoon storms.

Subtropical Storm Don is out in the Central Atlantic and expected to meander far away from Orlando through next week.

No additional organized tropical systems are expected for the next 7 days.

