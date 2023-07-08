Scattered showers start early on Saturday, but not as hot

ORLANDO, Fla. — Not as hot today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said daytime highs will hit the mid and upper 80s across most of Central Florida.

Heat index values will be close to 100 degrees, but no heat advisory Saturday.

Scattered showers and storms will start earlier, which is what is helping keep our temperature levels in check.

Sunday will be hotter, with highs back in the 90s.

The heat will continue to build next week.

Tropics are quiet.

