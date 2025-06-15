Scattered storms end the Father’s Day weekend, but continue into the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a warm Father’s Day with scattered storms across parts of the area, and more of the same is expected for the work week.

The rain and storms will be slow to wind down this evening, but activity should fade away overnight. Expect overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, June 15, 2025 (WFTV)

Scattered showers and storms will again develop for Monday. The highest chance for activity will likely be north of Orlando, with highs in the low 90s.

Some drier air is still on track to enter the region midweek. This will reduce the coverage of rain and storms, with just widely scattered activity expected. It will be warm, with highs for Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid-90s.

The lower storm chances will continue into Thursday, the Juneteenth holiday. Just a 20% chance of activity is forecast, with temps in the mid-80s.

More moisture will move back into the area for Friday and next weekend, leading to higher rain chances and temperatures in the low 90s.

