Scattered storms to continue tonight; more weekend storm coverage

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 7:45 p.m.

The sea breeze developed late on Friday afternoon, sparking storms, which have produced heavy rainfall amounts in a short period of time. Since the storms have parked over Lake County, extending to eastern Polk Co., expect rainfall to reach two to three inches within the next 2 hours from these areas.

Scanning straight into a heavy storm over Central Lake County, Storm tops to 40,000 feet. Small hail possible north of Lake Apopka pic.twitter.com/DpC3p7AN3E

Storms taking over #Lake Co through eastern Polk. No much movement.. Could produce 3-4 incehs of rain in the next 2 hours. Avoid flooded roadways. #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/y0KwGwWOJh — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 18, 2018

Radar estimates show well over 4 inches of rain from DeLeon Springs to DeLand to Cassia. 6.74" report from DeLand pic.twitter.com/KEJAscjo1C — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) May 18, 2018

We will continue to monitor this situation and bring you the latest on wftv.com, on our WFTV Weather app and across our social media platforms.

<< Download the free WFTV Weather app to receive lightning alerts when lightning strikes within 8 miles from your location >>

6:15 p.m.

Storms have started to fire up across Central Florida. There are some storms which are not moving much, they could be creating minor flooding across inland Volusia. Parts of DeLand and near-by communities have received between 2 to 3 inches of rain and another 3 inches are possible within the next hour or so until the storm dies down.

Flood advisory inland Volusia.: Deland, Orange City, Deleon Springs, Cassia And Paisley

Almost 4 inches have already fallen, storms is not moving and could produce another 2-3 inches. Don't drive through flooded roads. #StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/0jZrZcJyzC — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 18, 2018

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News chief meteorologist Tom Terry will be tracking the showers and thunderstorms developing across Central Florida.

<< Download the free WFTV Weather app to receive lightning alerts when lightning strikes within 8 miles from your location >>

3:30 p.m.

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

Very isolated storms have developed over Central Florida by 2:30 p.m. Most of the heaviest activity has affected counties to the north of our viewing area through Jacksonville. Unlike Thursday -- when temperatures remained in the upper-70s -- this Friday afternoon, temperatures have climbed to the mid-80s across much of Central Florida. Many areas have seen partly sunny skies which will provide enough heating and more instability to spark strong storms by 5 p.m.

<< Download the free WFTV Weather app to receive lightning alerts when lightning strikes within 8 miles from your location >>

The main risks with this afternoon's thunderstorms will be frequent lightning, small hail, gusty winds above 40 mph and torrential rain. One to three inches of rain are possible in some Central Florida locations.

About the next **potential ** system:

During the weeks before the official start of hurricane season, models often try to develop tropical systems. The majority of the time, nothing develops. We've seen this already with the last two systems that brought us rain.

During the beginning of the season, the most favorable areas for tropical formation is along the Gulf of Mexico, Western Caribbean and near the Bahamas area. Water temperatures tend to be warm during this time of the year in these regions.

There are also many other ingredients necessary to develop a tropical system, such as: a low level disturbance and weak wind shear, among others. At this moment, on Friday, there is simply nothing developed there to track. The popular spaghetti plots are best used when there is a well-defined low pressure area. We are still about 5 days away from any formation, if any.

Our team of six meteorologists will keep an eye on this in the coming days and bring you the latest on wftv.com and on our newscasts on Channel 9.

Are you noticing tropical hype? Know that there're several ingredients that go into making of trop. system

Water temps might be warm,but they're NOT the only ingredient. Also, there's NOTHING to track yet. Nothing. I am monitoring this, you don't need to stress over this yet. pic.twitter.com/AHxNaCpLKR — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 18, 2018

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 4 p,m. chief meteorologist Tom Terry will be tracking the showers and thunderstorms developing across Central Florida.

11:30 a.m.

After a break from morning showers, Central Florida will once again be in the middle of strong storms and heavy rain as soon as the early afternoon.

Spotty showers just now starting to develop south. Watch for slick spots in Brevard along I-95 as rain moves in. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/ChEZo6a3qc — Eboni Deon WFTV (@ebonideonwftv) May 18, 2018

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at noon to get weather updates with certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said widespread rain and possible flooding are likely. An additional one to three inches of rain are possible. By the end of the day, many areas may tally 10 inches of rain since Sunday.

Running it back again this afternoon across Central Florida. More widespread, heavy rain. 1-3" possible. Watch for slick roads and standing water. With the forecast rain today, several areas will go over 10" of rain since last Sunday. pic.twitter.com/NfoBSctwLa — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 18, 2018

<< Download the free WFTV News and Weather apps to track storms in your neighborhood >>

The rain is not over after today, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields. Expect more rain this weekend, followed by another tropical development in the Caribbean late next week.

Tropical development is possible in the Caribbean late next week. I’ll monitor for you & keep you posted. pic.twitter.com/F4l3hUB5sG — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 18, 2018

Brian Shields will have more on the rain, storms, and flood potential on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at noon.

Another day of soaking rain. Check out Thursday's rain totals #FLwx pic.twitter.com/uve6caFa1g — Eboni Deon WFTV (@ebonideonwftv) May 18, 2018

6:30 a.m.

Morning showers have made a mess of the Friday morning commute.

Channel 9 Traffic Anchor Racquel Asa said I-4 drivers should plan ahead or find a detour, after several crashes, mainly in Orange and Seminole counties.

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

*TRAFFIC ALERT* #I4 : I-4 Westbound between John Young Pkwy and the #Turnpike has two crashes. Right lane blocked by John Young Pkwy. Left lanes blocked near #Turnpike pic.twitter.com/GfVtViwMc8 — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) May 18, 2018

<< Traffic tracker: Beat the gridlock and get road detours here >>

Earlier in the morning, I-4 eastbound was closed in Lake Mary because of a crash involving a Seminole County Sheriff's deputy. The road reopened around 5:30 a.m.

Read: I-4 EB re-opens after patrol car crash

*UPDATE* TRAFFIC ALERT #I4 #Longwood: I-4 Eastbound is back OPEN past SR-434. Shoulder and left lane still blocked. @TRussellWFTV says the crash involved a @SeminoleSO patrol car. Deputy's car was hit while investigating a prior crash in the area. pic.twitter.com/qnF1DRom6I — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) May 18, 2018

<< Download the free WFTV News and Weather apps to track storms in your neighborhood >>

Brevard County first responders also responded to a crash on I-95 involving a tractor trailer.

YIKES! This is the crash on #I95 near Fiske Blvd. Looks like a semi-truck overturned after a crash. Northbound lanes have minor delays. https://t.co/t7kuIo46BE — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) May 18, 2018

Watch WFTV Eyewitness News from 5 to 7 a.m. on Channel 9 and TV 27 from 7 to 9 a.m. to get weather and traffic updates every 10 minutes with certified meteorologist Brian Shields and traffic anchor Racquel Asa.

Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' full forecast

4:30 a.m.

Central Florida is in for a wet and stormy end to the work week.

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

The day will start with a few morning showers, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields, and then the afternoon will bring widespread rain and storms.

<< Download the free WFTV News and Weather apps to track storms in your neighborhood >>

Isolated flooding is possible, especially in neighborhoods that have seen almost 10 inches of rain this week.

Watch WFTV Eyewitness News from 5 to 7 a.m. on Channel 9 and TV 27 from 7 to 9 a.m. to get weather and traffic updates every 10 minutes with certified meteorologist Brian Shields and traffic anchor Racquel Asa.

<< Traffic tracker: Beat the gridlock and get road detours here >>

Shields said the weekend will be wet as well. Stay one step ahead of the weather this weekend with the free WFTV weather app.

Shields also said Central Florida is not out of the woods after this weekend: tropical development in the Caribbean is possible late next week.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: Tropical development is possible in the Caribbean late next week. I'll keep a VERY close eye on this area & keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/aNFgqSYd8O — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 18, 2018

Watch below: meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-Day Forecast: