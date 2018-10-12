  • School bus crashes into swimming pool, troopers say

    By: Monique Valdes

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A school bus carrying nine children took a nose dive into a swimming pool Friday morning after being involved in a crash with a Jeep, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

    Troopers said that after the crash, the bus was being redirected and somehow veered through a wooden fence and into a pool. 

    Only the front of the bus was in the pool. 

    The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. at Rushwood Court and Willowwood Street in the Pine Hills area. 

     

     

    Neither the children or school bus driver were injured.

    The woman driving the Jeep had minor injuries, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. 

    A hazmat crew responded to the scene because fuel was leaking into the pool. 

    No other information was released. 

