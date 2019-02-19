School bus involved in crash on Orange Blossom Trail

ORLANDO, Fla. - A school bus was involved in a crash on Orange Blossom Trail Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. on South Orange Blossom Trail near the intersection with Holden Avenue.
The crash is blocking a lane of OBT in the area.
Skywitness video shows a red Jeep near the bus at the crash site.
Officials were not immediately available to say if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
