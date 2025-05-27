School cell phone bill goes to DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Legislature on Friday formally sent bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis that would prevent elementary and middle school students from using cell phones during the entire school day and create a new third-degree felony offense of animal cruelty for people who restrain dogs outside during natural disasters.

The cell-phone change, which was included in a broader education bill (HB 1105), would expand on a current law that prevents students from using cell phones during instructional time.

It would prohibit cell-phone use throughout the school day in elementary and middle schools.

It also would create a pilot program in six counties that would prevent cell phone use in high schools throughout the school day.

The animal cruelty proposal (SB 150) was crafted after a dog was found last year tied to a fence along Interstate 75 during Hurricane Milton.

The bill was named “Trooper’s Law,” after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper discovered the dog surrounded by water.

The dog was adopted after being taken to the Tallahassee Humane Society.

