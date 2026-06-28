School community rallies to protect Killdeer nest in Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Killdeer nest discovered on May 4 at Wadsworth Elementary School in Flagler County has successfully hatched. The nest, located in a high-traffic kindergarten play area, was fiercely guarded by two adult Killdeer, resulting in the arrival of tiny, fuzzy chicks on June 2.

The nest became a protected site because Killdeer lay their eggs on open ground. Killdeer are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which made moving the nest impossible.

Annie Lagana, a school resource deputy with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, took immediate action after the nest’s discovery. The kindergarten play area was cordoned off with caution tape, and the nest was blocked off to protect the birds and eggs. The entire school community adapted to the presence of the nest.

The unexpected nest provided a unique educational opportunity for students. Teachers incorporated the event into their lessons, teaching students about wildlife conservation and the importance of coexisting with nature.

The nest was monitored around the clock using a trail camera during its four-week incubation period. The eggs endured potential predators like squirrels and crows, extreme Florida heat, and a torrential downpour that briefly threatened the nest.

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