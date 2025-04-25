School district to welcome new transportation facility in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Osceola County is opening a brand new transportation complex.

The East Osceola Transportation & Operations facility “marks a significant step in enhancing transportation safety and efficiency for our students,” district officials said.

It will be located on Nova Road north of US-192 in Saint Cloud

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 1 p.m. Friday.

