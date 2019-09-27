School employee forced to resign after sexual misconduct allegations went to work at local hotel

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - After a school employee was forced to resign because of sexual misconduct allegations, he went to work at a local Hilton hotel.
Channel 9's investigative team found that the school did not tell anyone about the allegations that Jaelen Alexander sent nude pictures to a 14-year-old boy and asked for some in return.
Now, the hotel said Alexander has been fired.
According to the police investigation, Alexander got students' phone numbers while working at the school and started a club with several boys.
One said that the club was short-lived and instead correspondence with the 19-year-old took a turn.
"Somewhere along the line, he said something about (playing) doctor. He wanted to compare sizes, penis size, and I kind of got weirded out," one student said. "He said he would promise money and Viagra, and that's when the whole bribing came into part."
Three other students told similar stories.
Channel 9's investigation found the charter school administration didn't tell police or the Florida Department of Children and Families, a violation of the law. A parent told police 30 days after Alexander resigned.
School board Chairwoman Teresa Jacobs was concerned about what happened during that gap in reporting.
A Hilton spokesperson did confirm Alexander was employed there, but they did not say what he did or if he worked with children.
