0 Scott says Putnam needs to say how he's held people accountable

In an interview Tuesday, Gov. Rock Scott said he was aware of calls for an independent investigation into the Florida Department of Agriculture’s failure to conduct proper concealed carry background checks for more than a year.

“They (Department of Agriculture officials) have to disclose what happened, when something like that happens you have to be very transparent and tell people what happened,” said Scott. “I think it’s important for the commissioner (Adam Putnam) to tell us how he has held people accountable.”

On Monday, 9 Investigates revealed that state employees weren’t told why they needed to do concealed carry background checks.

From February 2016 until March 2017 the state of Florida didn’t review background checks on thousands concealed weapons permits, issuing almost 300 cards to people who should have been denied.

Audio from an internal investigation reveals the state worker fired in the wake of the lapse, was not told why the checks were important.

According to released audio, on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, investigator James Hayden asked former state employee Lisa Wilde, “So you didn’t know what that information was or how important it was?” Lisa responded, “I honestly did not, it was not explained to me, exactly what I was going out there and grabbing, it was explained to do it and put it on the system and someone else would take care of that.”

Wilde had been a manager in Florida's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, but was terminated after it was revealed she did not gather FBI-database background checks.

But, State Senator Linda Stewart (D-Orlando) said on Monday, there are still unanswered questions and she is calling for a comprehensive investigation.

“It can’t stand, it just can’t stand,” said Stewart. “I don’t feel good with the way it was left, and that’s why I’ve asked the governor and the cabinet to move forward with a report.”

In her letter to Scott and the Florida Cabinet, Stewart asks for Florida’s chief inspector general to “conduct an immediate investigation” into the handling of these checks.

When asked about the Stewart letter, Scott said, “my office is looking into that.”

For its part, the Agriculture Department says it has reviewed the concealed carry permits issued, and revoked more than 290 permits.

Stewart admits the cabinet may not be inclined to order an investigation since three of the four cabinet members are running for election this year, including Putnam, who is running for the GOP nomination for governor.

