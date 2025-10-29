Sea turtle recovering at Brevard Zoo after skull fracture from boat collision

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Zoo is nursing an injured sea turtle named Mango back to health after it suffered a skull fracture from a boat strike.

Fortunately, Mango, a green sea turtle, did not suffer any damage to the brain.

The zoo reports that Mango has been healing well and is showing its personality as it recovers.

The hope is that Mango will soon be returned to the ocean, where it can continue its life in the wild.

