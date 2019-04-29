0 Search continues for gunman in slaying of tourist on I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s been nearly a week since someone shot and killed a tourist outside a hotel on International Drive and investigators said they still haven’t arrested anyone in connection with the case.

People in the area of the Wyndham Orlando Resort said they’re afraid because whoever pulled the trigger is still out there.

The shooting happened in the parking lot and in a busy area. There are restaurants across the street and a gas station next door.

But none of the nearby businesses’ surveillance cameras captured a thing.

Deputies said a robber shot Osman Darcan, 52, last Thrusday after Darcan tried to stop the robber from snatching his wife’s purse. The robber took off after the shooting.

Investigators said Darcan and his wife were visiting Orlando for their honeymoon.

Deputies said on Tuesday they’re working tirelessly on the case, but have not arrested anyone, and don’t have any new information to share.

Last week, investigators said they were following several leads in the case.

Jesus Vasquez spends a lot of time on I-Drive as an Uber driver.

He used to work all hours of the night because he felt safe in the area but that all changed after the shooting.

“For me, this place was secure and now it’s not secure. After 10 p.m., I’m not going to be here,” he said.

Investigators said they’re having a hard time producing a sketch of the suspect because the victim’s wife is too shaken to recall the suspect's appearance.

