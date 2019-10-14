Search continues for man who attacked Orlando woman in Lake Eola Heights

ORLANDO, Fla. - The search continues Monday for a man who attacked a woman outside an Orlando apartment in Lake Eola Heights, authorities said.
Neighbors called police when they heard the woman scream. When a neighbor came out of another apartment, the attacker ran, police said.
Police said they're reviewing surveillance in the area, including convenience stores after they received a tip that a man matching the attacker's description was seen hanging around a 7- Eleven on Summerlin Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
Channel 9 reporter Steve Barrett is gathering information about the search and will have a live report on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m. WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.
