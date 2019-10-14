  • Search continues for man who attacked Orlando woman in Lake Eola Heights

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The search continues Monday for a man who attacked a woman outside an Orlando apartment in Lake Eola Heights, authorities said.

    The attack happened last week at the complex on the 400 block of Cathcart Avenue. The woman was coming home from walking her dog when she saw the man behind her as she unlocked her apartment door, police said.
     
    Police said the woman told them she thought the man was heading into another apartment, but instead, he followed behind her, covered her mouth and pushed her apartment door open.
     

    Neighbors called police when they heard the woman scream. When a neighbor came out of another apartment, the attacker ran, police said.

    Related Headlines

     

    Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

     

    Police released a composite sketch of the attacker. Police said the woman described the man as 6 feet tall, with a beard and wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, basketball shorts and blue slides.
     
    Police said that during the incident, the man lost a shoe, a hat, and he spilled a 7-Eleven coffee.
     

    Police said they're reviewing surveillance in the area, including convenience stores after they received a tip that a man matching the attacker's description was seen hanging around a 7- Eleven on Summerlin Avenue.

     

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

     

    Channel 9 reporter Steve Barrett is gathering information about the search and will have a live report on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m. WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.

     

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories