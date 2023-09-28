Search continues for gunman who shot at Orlando police officers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are still searching for a man more than 24 hours after they said he shot at officers.

That shootout happened after a robbery Tuesday night.

The shootout with police was a terrifying experience for people who live in the area.

“He chose to shoot at us, and we returned fire,” said Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith.

Smith said officers spotted the man at Short Avenue and Conley Street when he opened fire.

Smith described the suspect as a black man, approximately 6 feet tall, slender with an athletic build, last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey shirt, and a dark hat.

Officials said the suspect dropped the gun and ran away.

The manhunt continues and residents in the area told Channel 9 they are shaken up.

“They have a tough job with like, the drugs and stuff,” said resident Maurice Collins. “I mean, they’ve been cleaning the area over the last, you know, several years. But I mean, they can’t get everybody it all the time.”

Neither of the two officers involved in the shooting were hurt, and both are on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates what happened.

