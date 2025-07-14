Search continues for hit-and-run driver who injured Brevard County woman

COCOA, Fla. — A home surveillance camera captured the moment a 55-year-old Brevard County woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking near the shoulder of Arabella Lane Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a 2004-2008 silver or gold Honda Accord with damage to the right passenger-side mirror and front right bumper.

“They took her right down the Holmes, which was good with their trauma center,” said neighbor Tom Barton. “I’ve been praying everything goes good for her. I’m just shocked that it didn’t happen before.”

Residents say speeding has long been a concern on the road, even after speed humps were installed.

Leaving the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury or death is against the law. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

