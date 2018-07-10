Search for stolen guns after Altamonte Springs gun store is raided by thieves, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Several guns are missing after Altamonte Springs police say three people, including two juveniles, smashed into a Seminole County gun shop.
The Tower Guns store off South Westmonte Drive in Altamonte Springs was broken into the morning of July 5.
Related Headlines
Five of the 12 guns that were stolen have since been recovered, police said.
Almost a week later, the front window of the store is still boarded up. Store owner Gunnar Farias told Channel 9 his business meets all ATF requirements, and the guns are kept locked up behind a gate.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
“We take all the precautions to teach people, prepare them, train them to make sure we have responsible armed citizens out there, but unfortunately some of these perps don’t give a damn,” Farias said.
Altamonte Springs police tracked two of the rifles to the Winter Springs home of 18-year-old Ismail Sadkane. Police said they were able to track the first three letters of the license plate of Sadkane's car. The plate was covered with a plastic bag during the burglary.
Sadkane and two juveniles have been arrested and charged, police say.
Investigators said the seven missing guns have serial numbers on them, which will help to locate them.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}