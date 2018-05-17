The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a cruise ship crew member who went overboard.
Michael M. Majaba, 37, of the Philippines, was on the MSC Seaside when he went overboard at 1 a.m. Wednesday 8 nautical miles southwest of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Officials said he went overboard from the seventh deck of the Maltese-flagged cruise ship.
The cruise ship crew launched a search and alerted watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center to the situation at approximately 4 a.m., according to a news release.
The cruise ship was transiting from the Caribbean Island of St. Maarten to San Juan, Puerto Rico when the incident took place.
