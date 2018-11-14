  • Search underway for boater in Lake Harney

    By: Monique Valdes

    A search was underway Wednesday for a boater in Lake Harney, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. 

    Deputies said a boater reported seeing another boater fall into the water at about 11:45 a.m. 

    Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers are helping with the search. 

    No other details were released.

