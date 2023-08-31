Search underway for missing windsurfer in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County deputies are searching for a missing windsurfer last seen on Wednesday.

Deputies said Greggory Johnson, 60, was last seen windsurfing in the Banana River near Kelly Park in Merritt Island.

Deputies said they started searching for Johnson around 7 p.m. Wednesday and his vehicle was found still at the park.

On Thursday morning, deputies said they found his board and windsurfing sail on the river’s eastern shore across from Kelly Park.

Johnson is described as 5-foot, 11-inches tall with gray hair and was last seen wearing black shorts.

Law enforcement personnel from the Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Coast Guard are all continuing the search for Johnson.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Agent Andrew Weston of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office General Crimes Unit at 321-431-5460 or via the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 321-633-7162.

