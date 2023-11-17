Seasonal flu cases are on the rise in Florida, CDC says

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says flu activity is on the rise as families get ready to gather for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to new data, seasonal flu cases are up 3% this week.

Especially in the west and south regions of the U.S., including Florida and Puerto Rico.

Overall, outpatient visits are lower than they were at this time last year.

However, they still are higher than in the previous four flu seasons.

©2023 Cox Media Group