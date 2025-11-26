SeaWorld, Aquatica, Busch Gardens facing federal probe into disability access policies

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Justice is investigating three Florida amusement parks for allegedly banning rollators, which are walkers with seats, potentially violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The parks under investigation include SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. The DOJ’s inquiry focuses on the parks’ policies that reportedly prohibit the use of rollators, citing safety and terrain concerns. Disability advocates argue that such bans may infringe upon the rights of individuals with disabilities under federal law.

The Department of Justice is encouraging guests who have been affected by these policies to file complaints. This move suggests a proactive approach to gathering evidence and understanding the impact of the alleged bans on park visitors. Channel 9 has reached out to SeaWorld for a comment regarding the investigation, but no response has been received as of now.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group