SeaWorld kicks off 60th anniversary celebrations

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld is celebrating the start of its 60th anniversary on Thursday.

The company opened its first theme park in San Diego in 1964.

SeaWorld’s Orlando theme park opened nine years later.

See: SeaWorld Orlando announces birth of 3 smalltooth sawfish pups, an endangered species

There will be a special ceremony at SeaWorld Orlando to celebrate the company’s milestone.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 SeaWorld celebrates 60 years SeaWorld San Diego opened March 21, 1964. A 60th anniversary celebration will be held across all three SeaWorld parks in the U.S. (SeaWorld)

There will also be anniversary merchandise for sale in the mornings from Thursday through Sunday.

Read: ‘Weather-or-Not’: SeaWorld invites guests back for free if weather impacts their visit

Guests at SeaWorld Orlando can also take a commemorative photo with Shamu.

SeaWorld says it will have more anniversary celebrations throughout the year.

Read: Penguin Trek: SeaWorld Orlando announces new family-friendly coaster

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group