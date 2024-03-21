SeaWorld kicks off 60th anniversary celebrations

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld is celebrating the start of its 60th anniversary on Thursday.
The company opened its first theme park in San Diego in 1964.
SeaWorld’s Orlando theme park opened nine years later.
There will be a special ceremony at SeaWorld Orlando to celebrate the company’s milestone.
There will also be anniversary merchandise for sale in the mornings from Thursday through Sunday.
Guests at SeaWorld Orlando can also take a commemorative photo with Shamu.
SeaWorld says it will have more anniversary celebrations throughout the year.
